Coronavirus News: 1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first phase of results from a statewide New York COVID-19 antibody study are in, and New York City was found to have the highest percentage of positive results at 21.2%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the study collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties to try to determine the infection rate.

The tests were collected at grocery stores and other box stores and found that 13.9% of people tested positive for having antibodies in New York.

Extrapolated, the results would indicate that more than 1 in 5 New York City residents has already had the coronavirus.

Long Island checked in at 16.7%, Westchester and Rockland counties at 11.7%, and the rest of the state at 3.6%.

The demographics breakdown is as follows:
--Male: 15.9%
--Female: 12%
--Latino/Hispanic: 22.5%
--Black: 22.1%
--Asian: 11.7%
--Multi/None/Other: 22.8%
--White: 9.1%

The sample was by definition people who were outside of their homes, and if the infection rate is 13.9%, the death rate may be lower than some estimates.

Cuomo said it would also mean that 2.7 million people have been infected statewide, but he added the current death toll is not accurate because it does not include people who died at home and those who were never tested for COVID-19.

