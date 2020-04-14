coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 10,000 surgical masks donated to Orange County health care workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Upstate New York hospitals are receiving an influx of PPE for health care workers.

Orange County executives accepted 10,000 surgical masks on Monday to be used in the fight against coronavirus.

The donation comes from the American Chinese United Care Alliance.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the ACUC has contributed more than $2 million to fighting the virus with funding and donations.

