coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 2 FEMA testing sites in New Jersey open to asymptomatic residents

A line of cars waits to get into a drive-though COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Two testing facilities that New Jersey operates with the federal government are now taking state residents who show no coronavirus symptoms.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that the centers in Monmouth and Bergen counties will no longer require state residents to have symptoms in order to get tested.

The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County.

The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

Beyond the two federally affiliated facilities, New Jersey has about 70 other testing centers across the state and conducts about 9,000 tests a day, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy said Tuesday he thinks the state needs to double the number of tests it does daily.

Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state would need to ramp up testing beyond just symptomatic people before reopening its economy.

New Jersey has 92,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,753 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

