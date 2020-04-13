Coronavirus News: 20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- William Hayes is the 20th NYPD member to die from the coronavirus.The 61-year-old traffic enforcement agent was an Army veteran who joined the NYPD 31 years ago.More than 6,500 officers called out sick on Sunday, roughly 18% of the city's police force.That number has steadily ticked down since Thursday, when the number of officers out sick topped 7,100.