Coronavirus Updates: 22 dead of COVID-19 in NYC with over 3,600 cases

The hardest-hit boroughs are Brooklyn, with 1,030 cases; Queens, with 980 cases; and Manhattan, with 976 patients. Rounding out the cases are 436 in the Bronx and 165 on Staten Island.
The cases are increasing as testing begins to ramp up, an increase that Mayor Bill de Blasio likened to an "explosion."
Earlier Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that more than half of the total positive cases are in New York City.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MARCH 19, 2020
More NYPD officers test positive
NYPD officials announced they now have 20 positive cases throughout the department.
The NYPD had previously announced three coronavirus cases, including two high-ranking officials.
More meals served to students
Almost 200,000 meals were served to New York City students across the city on Thursday.
That number is a significant increase from the 14,000 meals served on Monday.
Officials expected the number to start going up once more parents and caregivers started to learn about the program.
Growing crisis at hospitals
Hospitals are two to three weeks from running out of crucial materials, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He called on President Donald Trump to speed up help and called him to the "Herbert Hoover of his generation" because of his handling of this crisis.
"For some reason you continue to hesitate," de Blasio said of Trump and the promised aid the mayor says is not on its way.
MTA employees test positive
The MTA announced 23 employees across New York City Transit (19) and the Long Island Rail Road (4) have tested positive for the virus.
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released the following statement:
"These individuals are in quarantine or receiving appropriate care. As we have said, this is not unexpected as testing continues to ramp up, which will help contain the spread of the virus. We expect this number will only continue to increase. The MTA is working closely with the state Department of Health to identify any colleagues who come in contact with employees who are confirmed, send them home to self-quarantine, provide access to necessary testing and immediately and aggressively disinfect the workplace."
NYCFC staff member tests positive
The New York Red Bulls announced they are aware of New York City FC's announcement that a member of the NYCFC sporting department has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Staff members who worked the New York City FC - Tigres UANL Concacaf Champions League match at Red Bull Arena last Wednesday have been contacted.
In consultation with club medical officials, officials say it has been determined that staff working the match were at low risk for exposure, given the limited interaction with NYCFC personnel and the time between the match and beginning of symptoms.
More testing sites in NYC
The city announced that "expanded, appointment-only COVID-19 testing capacity across 10 acute-care hospitals, seven Gotham Health community-based health centers, and 4 drive-thru test sites."
According to the city: Eight of the ten acute care "assessment and testing" centers at NYC Health + Hospitals are now open on an appointment-only basis, including H+H/Bellevue, H+H/Elmhurst, H+H/Harlem, H+H/Metropolitan, H+H/Kings County, H+H/Lincoln, H+H/Woodhull, and H+H/Queens. Assessment and testing centers at H+H/Coney Island and H+H/Jacobi will be live early next week. These tents are similar to those utilized during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009. One drive thru testing site, H+H/Jacobi, is currently operational; H+H/Coney Island becomes operational this Friday. Two remaining sites - H+H/Jacobi and H+H/Kings County - will be coming online next week.
Patients with appointments will receive an expedited consultation with a primary care physician to capture their medical history before their sample is collected for testing. This will ensure that the appropriate medical treatment is provided should a test come back positive. Samples collected by NYC Health + Hospitals will be sent to BioReference Laboratory for testing.
Positive cases of coronavirus rise in NYC
Governor Cuomo announced on Thursday that no more than 25% of employees can be in the workforce in office. Exempt from that order are places that provide essential services like food, pharmacies, healthcare, shipping, supplies, ect. There is still a voluntary for businesses to have everyone stay at home.
Amazon employee tests positive
An employee at Amazon's Queens Delivery Station has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Amazon wrote: "We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we're following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings. We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries. In addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we've temporarily closed the Queens delivery station for additional sanitation and have sent associates home with full pay."
New York City's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility opens Thursday
New York City's first drive-thru mobile testing facility opens Thursday in the parking lot of the South Beach Behavioral Health Center off Seaview Avenue on Staten Island.
If you want to make an appointment at this new Staten Island drive thru you need to call the state department of health at 888-364-3065.
MARCH 18, 2020
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises San Francisco's order
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday sought to clarify comments he made about the possibility of a "shelter-in-place" order in New York City, insisting he was not envisioning a Draconian shutdown of bridges and borders in a desperate bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
His comments on Tuesday, in which he said New Yorkers should prepare for a shelter-in-place order to be handed down within 48 hours, put the mayor in opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who repeatedly knocked down talk of a quarantine and said that only the state has the power to issue one, and that none was forthcoming.
In his new comments on Wednesday, de Blasio expressed praise for what he called the "San Francisco model," in which residents of several counties in the Bay Area have been ordered to stay at their homes, but are not forbidden to leave them. It is not a full lockdown.
New York COVID-19 case believed to be contagious while at JFK Airport, health officials say
An individual from Monroe County who tested positive for COVID-19 was believed to be contagious while at John F. Kennedy International Airport, health officials say.
Officials say the individual was en route from JFK to Rochester on Delta Flight 4824 on Saturday, March 14. The flight departed at 4:05 p.m. from JFK and arrived at 5:55 p.m. in ROC.
The individual has been under isolation since arrival, and officials say close household contacts have be under self-quarantine.
The Department of Public Health is contacting high-risk individuals.
All individuals on Delta Flight 4834 and anyone who was in the Greater Rochester International Airport between 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, should monitor for symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. They should call their healthcare provider if experiencing these symptoms.
Organizations helping restaurant workers with loans amid COVID-19 crisis
Restaurant employees are taking a hard hit as businesses in New York City shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several organizations are helping restaurant workers get loans.
Connor O'Neill is a fine dining chef whose career came to an abrupt halt when the novel coronavirus hit.
O'Neill says he is grateful he did get hired as he is now cooking for Rethink Restaurant Response Program at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. They cook food that gets distributed to the homebound.
Winston Chiu is hoping to hire 30 displaced workers for Rethink, and his organization is getting creative by repurposing kitchens -- like the one at Little Tong.."
With so many restaurant workers who had already been working paycheck to paycheck, soup kitchens may become more important than ever.
John Debary runs the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, which raised $55,000 in a matter of days. Funds will be distributed to workers in crisis, some will go for zero interest loans and some for less obvious needs.
Inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 inside of Rikers Island first case among detainee population
A Rikers Island inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York City Department of Correction announced Wednesday. It is the first case among the detainee population.
NYSE suspends floor trading
The New York Stock Exchange will move temporarily to fully electronic trading on Monday, March 23. Floor trading will be suspended because of the coronavirus.
"NYSE's trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," said Stacey Cunningham, president of the New York Stock Exchange, in a statement. "While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors."
A cluster in Borough Park?
The state is examining reports of a cluster in that part of Brooklyn. It is unclear if there is simply a lot of testing there, or if there is a cluster.
Restaurants issued summonses
The NYPD issued two summonses to restaurants after visiting thousands last night.
The NYPD says they found "virtual complete compliance."
"New Yorkers are taking the crisis in stride, adjusting to the new normal and police largely are finding virtual complete compliance, it's a great city," a department spokesperson said.
Officers visited 6,344 locations and 4,015 of them were closed.
Officers were instructed they have the power to close any restaurant violating the gathering ban, and can summons the owner. But they have the leeway to issue a warning and only write a summons after numerous requests for compliance.
Rikers Island Coronavirus
A correction officer who works at Rikers Island tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the union.
An investigator from the Correction Department died on Monday, but he had minimal contact with inmates.
The sickened officer works at gate one on the Rikers Island side. He takes people's identification from them and then gives it back.
He learned of his diagnosis sometime over the past week. His condition is not yet known.
The Correction Benevolent Association is calling for more masks, more gloves, and more hand sanitizer.
NYC's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility being built on Staten Island
New York City's first coronavirus testing facility is being constructed in Staten Island's South Beach section.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the large white tent-like facility was being erected in a large parking lot of the South Beach Rehabilitation Center, a state-run health facility located near Staten Island University Hospital.
There was no immediate word when the facility would open.
MARCH 17, 2020
New York City cases rise to 923 and 10 deaths
Mayor de Blasio announced three additional coronavirus deaths and 109 more cases, bringing the death total to 10 and 923 cases.
NYPD officer diagnosed with coronavirus
An NYPD officer has tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 colleagues have called out, officials said.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that a total of 31 officers have called out sick in the 1st precinct - the other 14 are sick but NOT in relation to coronavirus.
ConEd worker tests positive for coronavirus after whistle blowers speak out
A ConEd worker tested positive for coronavirus after whistle blowers spoke out about safety concerns to Eyewitness News.
Another Brooklyn College student tests positive for COVID-19
Brooklyn College announced Tuesday another student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
School officials say the college will be closed on Wednesday, March 18.
What a shelter in place could look like, and when could it come?
The mayor conceded such an order would pose "tremendously substantial challenges." The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City is 814, and seven people have died.
The mayor's office said there isn't a definition yet on what a shelter in place might look like, but it is not expected to be a quarantine. It could more resemble the order now in place in the Bay Area.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo this morning said a quarantine would not be happening, and that only the state has the power to order one.
Indeed, the governor's office sought to tamp down talk of a shelter in place in New York City, reemphasizing Cuomo's point that the state would make the ultimate call on any emergency actions.
"The emergency policies that have been issued are of statewide impact, and the Governor is making every effort to coordinate these policies with our surrounding states. Any blanket quarantine or shelter in place policy would require State action and as the Governor has said, there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time," the statement said.
The mayor noted such an order would be unprecedented.
"Based on the constant updates I'm getting and the numbers you're seeing before your very eyes the city and state should resolve this issue in the next 48 hours," de Blasio said.
Concerns over panic-buying
Asked whether even raising the possibility would trigger panic buying de Blasio said "I am course am concerned" but he said it was better to be transparent and honest about what's going on.
The mayor said there would be "leeway" for going to the grocery store and the pharmacy but he noted "We would have to create that from scratch."
While he spoke of an "onslaught" of coronavirus cases, which he said could soon top 10,000 in the city, de Blasio also said he was "not fully comfortable about shelter-in-place" given the magnitude of other problems it would create.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airports and other transit infrastructure, said of the possible shelter-in-place: "The airports are open and will continue to be," according to ABC News.
Should any shelter-in-place order come the NYPD does not anticipate police enforcement, ABC News reported.
"We would encourage, urge and educate," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement provided to ABC News.
"We are confident New Yorkers will do what is necessary to get through this crisis."
Mayor issues call for medical helpers
The mayor also put out a call for anyone with health care skills to step forward and offer their services. They can visit NYC.gov/helpnow.
City hospitals will also soon be able to administer up to 5,000 tests per day, with results delivered in one to two days.
Here is the case breakdown by borough:
Queens: 248
Manhattan: 277
Brooklyn: 157
Bronx: 96
Staten Island: 36
Meanwhile, two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in New York state overnight, with the total number of cases soaring to 1,374, officials said. There are now 12 dead in New York state.
Other key developments in NYC:
* People arrested with flu-like symptoms will not be taken into central booking or a precinct
* Alternate side of the street parking rules are suspended through March 24.
* All ride hailing pools (such as Uber and Lyft) are banned. People who are a couple can ride together.
Alert sent to phones for COVID-19 awareness
An alert sent to all NYC-area cell phones, similar to an Amber Alert, went out Tuesday evening encouraging residents to sign up for proactive info by texting COVID to 692-692 (COVIDESP for Spanish).
MTA asks for $3.7 billion federal bailout
The MTA says ridership is down amid the coronavirus outbreak, and officials are asking the federal government for a $3.7 billion bailout.
They say ridership was down 60% on subways and 49% on buses Monday compared with the same day last year, and the amount requested is the estimated loss of revenue if such trends continue for six months.
Business slows to a crawl across the city
It's the new reality for many here in New York City: business has slowed to a crawl or shut down altogether.
Folks had to alter their fitness routines after officials shut down gyms in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Some restaurants or bars temporarily closed. Others focusing on takeout and delivery. Some are offering meal incentives, but business is barely there.
4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19
The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, though they declined to identify them.
Of the four, they say one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.
The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.
Councilman tests positive
Councilman Ritchie Torres announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will be under quarantine in his Bronx apartment for the next few weeks.
He said he learned this weekend that a senior staff member tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days.
He said all members of his staff have been quarantined and they are monitoring their health.
Watch Met performances live
The Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the Metropolitan Opera has brought down the curtain at least through the end of the month over COVID-19 concerns, the New York City institution will offer another way for audiences to take in its performances.
The Met will stream a title from its Live in HD series each night through the duration of the closure. The performances, originally captured as live broadcasts in movie theatres worldwide, will begin at 7:30 PM from the company's homepage.
Another Yankees minor leaguer tests positive
The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for coronavirus, sources familiar with the message distributed to players told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.
The Yankees have now had two minor league players test positive for coronavirus. The previous player had only spent time in the minor league portion of the Yankees' spring training facility.
The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players had resolved to stay in camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Connecticut.
Michael Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight COVID-19
Former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced on Tuesday a $40 million commitment to support "immediate action" to fight the spread of the coronavirus in low and middle-income countries.
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.
The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.
Flight returns to JFK Airport over COVID-19 concerns
A flight was forced to return to a terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after concern that a passenger might have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
MARCH 16, 2020
New York City restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
All New York City bars and restaurants are now limited to takeout and delivery only in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
New York City schools closed at least until April 20
New York City schools are now closed and will remain shuttered through at least Monday, April 20, leaving more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know