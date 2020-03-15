Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: 3 deaths in NY as Cuomo calls on Army Corps to help fight virus spread

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- Three people have died from coronavirus COVID-19 as the number of cases swelled to 729 in the state, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo said the third death was a 79-year-old woman who had "multiple, major underlying health issues."

He called on businesses to increase remote working and voluntarily closed.

Cuomo says all non-essential state government personnel who work in Rockland County and counties in southern New York should should stay home due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

He also said the Army Corps of Engineers should be mobilized to help fight the coronavirus by equipping facilities like military bases or college dormitories to serve as temporary medical centers.

In an opinion piece published Sunday in The New York Times, the Democrat called on President Donald Trump to authorize states to expand testing capabilities, set federal standards for shutting down commerce and schools and mobilize the military to bolster medical treatment capabilities.

"States cannot build more hospitals, acquire ventilators or modify facilities quickly enough," Cuomo wrote, saying the expertise and equipment of the Army Corps is "our best hope."

Cuomo said Saturday that more than 600 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Two people, ages 82 and 65, have died. Cuomo said he believes thousands of New Yorkers, possibly tens of thousands, already have the disease.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus cancellations: Country Music Awards postponed
3rd death in NY due to coronavirus, cases rise to 729
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90
NYC city leaders demand more action against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd death in NY due to coronavirus, cases rise to 729
Coronavirus: 1st case in Newark, emergency declaration in Teaneck
Connecticut officials seek to blunt economic impact of virus
Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise to 90
Coronavirus: Residents of Teaneck asked to self-quarantine
NYC city leaders demand more action against COVID-19
Hoboken to impose citywide curfew amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
From This Week: Dr. Fauci confident in federal government's response
Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus
Woman killed during argument with boyfriend in NYC
Man accused of anti-Asian bias attack against man, son in NYC
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News