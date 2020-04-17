coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in city's hardest-hit neighborhoods

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is trying to get more people tested in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. That's why a new site is opening Friday on Pitkin Avenue in East New York outside Gotham Health in Brooklyn.

Several drive-thru testing sites have been up and running for weeks around the Tri-State area, but there have been fewer walk-in sites.

Many New Yorkers don't own a car and it's been lower-income minority communities that have seen the most infections and death from COVID-19.

In addition to East New York, there's another one opening in Vanderbilt on Staten Island Friday and also in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the locations chosen were strategic.

"This is about how we end this crisis. Not so much just, you go someplace and you get a test that tells you at one point in time how you're doing. I understand why people want that, but we've got to do something more strategic for everyone to get out of this crisis," the mayor said.

In the coming days, more testing sites will open in Jamaica and Harlem. The tests are done by appointment only.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Horns and applause for Bellevue Hospital workers
Calls for plasma donations for MTA conductor battling COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY face covering rule goes into effect tonight
Families desperate for answers after dozens die in NYC nursing home
New Yorkers must cover their faces starting today
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues Friday
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause
Show More
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Broadway streaming service launching in May
Calls for plasma donations for MTA conductor battling COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News