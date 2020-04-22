coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 30 patients, 2 employees die of COVID-19 at NJ nursing home

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Borough of Oakland was notified that 30 patients from a nursing home have died of COVID-19.

Two employees at the Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have also died, officials announced Tuesday.

Oakland's mayor said she is now in contact with the center.

New Jersey has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.

All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus case. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyoaklandhealthnursing homecoronavirus deathsnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Nonprofit battles homelessness in NJ during the COVID-19 crisis
New Jersey sees deadliest day with 379 new fatalities
NJ nursing homes make up 40 percent of state's death toll
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo tells Trump NY no longer needs USNS Comfort during meeting
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
Beloved NYC bar closes its doors for good due to COVID-19 shutdown
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
New Jersey sees deadliest day with 379 new fatalities
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
Show More
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
NYC leadership not doing enough to protect us, DOC officers say
Future of NYC slaughterhouses under debate amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News