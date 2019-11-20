Health & Fitness

30 states see early flu season activity: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday that 30 states are already seeing flu activity -- the most in a decade for this time in the season.

California, Louisiana and Maryland are now seeing widespread activity, while seven states are seeing regional activity: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Texas.

In the United States, flu activity most commonly peaks between December and February.

The CDC noted that the contagious respiratory illness is extremely unpredictable, the timing, severity, and length of the season varies from one season to another.

The public health institute recommends that everyone 6 months of age or older receive an annual flu vaccine.

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, can lead to death. On average, about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season, according to the CDC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfluu.s. & worldflu season
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 police officers injured in Bronx apartment fire
Water main break floods roadway, lawns on SI
Box truck flips into home on Staten Island
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
2 deadly shootings in 2 days in Newark; no arrests
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy
Impeachment hearings: Ambassador to face questions about Trump
Show More
PHOTO: Suspect sought in Bay Ridge tire slashings
2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
M14 buses to get cameras to catch busway rule breakers
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U
More TOP STORIES News