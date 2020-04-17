Coronavirus News: 33 deaths reported at nursing home in Park Ridge, New Jersey

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARK RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- 33 people have now died at a nursing home in Park Ridge, New Jersey since the coronavirus pandemic began.19 of them tested positive for COVID-19.Many sick residents at the Atrium Post Acute Care at Park Ridge have been transferred out, including some who have tested positive for the virus.Reports say many staff members have also been showing symptoms of the disease, with some testing positive.