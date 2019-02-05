HEALTH & FITNESS

'I feel like I failed': Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashanti Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathchild deathu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life' web chat on-demand
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
CHARCOAL CRAZE: Beauty Fail or Holy Grail?!
130 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
9 patients being evaluated after construction incident
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
Police: Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
Show More
New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
NFL player arraigned on charges of punching NYPD sergeant
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Officer pinned between cars released from hospital
More News