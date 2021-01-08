7 On Your Side warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

7 On Your Side helps you protect your identity and your money.
It's the latest COVID con job. Too good to be true offers, for just a few bucks let you jump the line to get a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine currently not offered to the general public.
But, be wary before you click on an attachment or fork over any funds.
Would you pay $250 to get the COVID-19 vaccine? That's what scammers are hoping. Phony offers are on the dark web. A vial of vaccine provides them hundreds in Bitcoin.
The next scam is phishing attacks. The phony emails spoof a health care provider, saying you can "reserve your vaccine today" just "fill out the form." When you do, you'll be giving your personal information to an ID thief.
Also on the form, "password" is misspelled. That's a red flag.
Local law enforcement warns of robocalls offering the vaccine. If you get one, simply hang up.
Watch out for tainted texts. If you click on it, it could infect your computer with malware.
Some big takeaways, if a scammer asks you for money to get vaccinated, it's a scam. The vaccine is free for everyone.
Beware of unsolicited contact. If you get a call or an email from a "government official," it's a fake. The health department will not contact you to sign you up to get the vaccine.
Never give out any financial or medical information over the phone or online unless you're 100% sure of the recipient.
