7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The FBI says it's one of the fastest-growing frauds it's investigating, scams connected to the COVID vaccine.

7 On Your Side helps you protect your identity and your money.

It's the latest COVID con job. Too good to be true offers, for just a few bucks let you jump the line to get a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine currently not offered to the general public.

But, be wary before you click on an attachment or fork over any funds.

Would you pay $250 to get the COVID-19 vaccine? That's what scammers are hoping. Phony offers are on the dark web. A vial of vaccine provides them hundreds in Bitcoin.

The next scam is phishing attacks. The phony emails spoof a health care provider, saying you can "reserve your vaccine today" just "fill out the form." When you do, you'll be giving your personal information to an ID thief.

Also on the form, "password" is misspelled. That's a red flag.

Local law enforcement warns of robocalls offering the vaccine. If you get one, simply hang up.

Watch out for tainted texts. If you click on it, it could infect your computer with malware.

Some big takeaways, if a scammer asks you for money to get vaccinated, it's a scam. The vaccine is free for everyone.

Beware of unsolicited contact. If you get a call or an email from a "government official," it's a fake. The health department will not contact you to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Never give out any financial or medical information over the phone or online unless you're 100% sure of the recipient.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled FOP fundraiser
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda helps a family get a $34,000 refund for a canceled fundriaser.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinescams7 on your sidescamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
7 On Your Side warns of real estate scam to steal your savings
7 On Your Side: Gift card DOs and DON'Ts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 NJ locations today
Patient in custody after firing shots in NYC hospital
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody: NYPD
Mega Millions drawing tonight worth $510M, Powerball jackpot $470M for Saturday
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Residents furious after being displaced from NY apartment building
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Show More
COVID Live Updates: 60% of cases transmitted by people without symptoms
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she feared losing her life during riots
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession
More TOP STORIES News