coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announces wife tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

FILE image of Cristina and Chris Cuomo

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Chris Cuomo announced that after helping him during his diagnosis, his wife has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced March 31 that he was fighting the virus.

During an interview with his brother Wednesday night, Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina is also sick.

"Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me," he wrote on Twitter.

He said their kids are still healthy but they are all shaken up.



Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomocnnhospitalnyc news
