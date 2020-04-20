coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Andover Rehabilitation must present NJ with plan after several bodies found

By Eyewitness News
ANDOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey rehabilitation facility where more than a dozen bodies were found in a morgue must present the state with a plan of action.

That's after Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation received several citations from the state and federal surveys.

The facility's parent company is required to present a plan Monday that includes an onsite infection prevention specialist.

The center has suffered 68 recent deaths, nearly half of them confirmed COVID-19 cases according to county health officials.

"It's horrific," says Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

According to Sussex Co. Dept. of Health, 68 residents have died since the beginning of the year and 33 deaths are due to coronavirus. The cause of deaths for the others is unknown.

Two nurses have also died from COVID-19.

The health department says another 76 residents and 41 staff members have tested positive.

Congressman Gottheimer said the nursing home is the largest in the state with over 500 beds and the focus right is saving lives.

"How do we help the residents there and how do we keep them safe? How do they get the care they need immediately, how do we save as many lives as possible? How do we stop the spread of the virus and how do we get PPE that staffing needs? It's triage mode to help them," he said.

Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center owner Mutty Scheinbaum released the following statement:

"The owners, administrators and our heroic healthcare staff of nurses and nurse aides have been working relentlessly to contain the virus and safeguard our residents and staff. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our utmost priority and responsibility. Ownership and administration is working around the clock to ensure we are able to resolve the pandemic. To clarify previous news reports ,there was a total of 15 bodies in our holding room on April 13th. 8 of them actually expired on April 13th and a total of 13 bodies were removed before midnight and occurred with the assistance of Andover police department."

RELATED: 6 questions to ask if you have a loved one in a nursing home

New Jersey's attorney general has also launched an investigation.

---
With information from The Associated Press

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyelizabethsussex countynursing homemedicalcoronavirus new jerseyabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthcoronavirus deathsnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Horrific' death toll at NJ nursing home
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
It's Be Still Monday in Newark as some itch to reopen
NJ coronavirus deaths increase to 4,202
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New testing sites opening in NYC
It's Be Still Monday in Newark as some itch to reopen
Data indicates NY has passed "the high point"
AccuWeather: Clouds stick around, but mild
Holland Tunnel to NY closing nightly for repairs
3 found dead at same NYC hotel over weekend: FDNY
Days after Twitter jabs, Trump thanks, compliments Cuomo
Show More
Special social distancing birthday for 75-year-old SI man
'Pictures for Elmhurst Hospital' raising money during crisis
Naval officers promoted in nearly empty Times Square
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus: officials
More TOP STORIES News