health care

Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recently retired Arkansas oncologist's kind gesture is drawing national attention.

Doctor Omar Atiq was growing increasingly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would impact his former patients.

"For them to worry about anything else other than getting back to health," said Omar Atiq. "It's just not fair."

RELLATED: Lawmaker proposes forgiving student loans of doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus crisis

Doctor Atiq decided to give them a helping hand.

For his 200 former patients, he wiped out their medical debt. A total of $650,000.

He sent them a holiday card letting them know, writing: "The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients."

RELATED: COVID relief bill passed by Congress to end 'surprise' medical bills

"They're like our extended family. There's no biggest honor, there's no higher honor than to serve as a physician," said Atiq. "And if I have been blessed to be able to help a little then I'm glad for it."

Doctor Atiq, a father of four, has been a physician for 30 years.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarkansashealthmedicalcoronavirus californiahealth carestaying healthydoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
Nassau County announces plans to increase COVID vaccinations
CT Gov. Lamont delivers State of State address
Nassau County opens COVID-19 vaccination distribution center
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shoot man who lunged at them with machete in Queens
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
NY state employee ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
The Countdown: Top Democrats move to impeach President Trump for 2nd time
Show More
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
How a dilapidated old house could hold clues to understanding significant African American history
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Confederate flag found tied to door of NYC museum
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
More TOP STORIES News