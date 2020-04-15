coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Art exhibit raises money for NYC restaurant, hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The owner of an art gallery in Manhattan is hosting a benefit exhibition to raise money for an initiative that supports local restaurants, their employees, and New York City healthcare workers.

Monica King owns Monica King Contemporary, an art gallery in Tribeca, which, like many other local businesses, is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've been speaking to a lot of my artists and artist friends," she said. "And there was a general sense that we all felt a little helpless."

So in response, King has curated an exhibition including work from nearly 50 artists that she's calling "Spring to Action."

She says 25% of each sale will go directly to Feed the Frontlines NYC.

"Right now, I would feel awkward just trying to encourage people to acquire things," King said. "This gives people a way to do it with 25% going to a cause that is really so helpful."

Luca Di Pietro, owner of the Tarallucci e Vino restaurant group, launched Feed the Frontlines NYC in mid-March.

He says the goal was two fold: first, to keep some of his restaurant staff employed, and to nourish those caring for the sick.

For a $25 donation on the Feed the Frontlines NYC website, a warm meal is delivered to a doctor, nurse, or other hospital worker throughout the city.

So far, more than 23,000 meals have been delivered.

"To know that the art world is also supporting this, we are all in this together," Di Pietro said. "We've had people reaching out to us because everyone wants to help. It makes us all feel better."

Some of the work in the sale is even inspired by the new norm of social distancing.

The sale features pieces that start at $125 and go as high as $10,000.

To see the art in the exhibition, go to Monica King Contemporary's website.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mounting calls to close NYC live animal markets amid coronavirus
Mayor de Blasio warns COVID-19 could cost $10 billion
Brooklyn borough president hands out PPE after 12 NYCHA deaths
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up
Cuomo: NYers must wear face coverings if can't keep social distance
Family speaks out after loss of MTA bus driver to COVID-19
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
Mounting calls to close NYC live animal markets amid coronavirus
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Florida nurse couple unites to fight COVID-19
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
LIVE | CT COVID-19 cases top 14,000, death toll surges
Nursing homes face staff, testing shortages amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News