Coronavirus New York: As COVID cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8201240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Cuomo announces southern Staten Island is now an orange zone.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8129062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions imposed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%

ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As coronavirus cases continue to surge across New York City and particularly on Staten Island, even prompting the set up of a new field hospital, one restaurant is refusing to comply.The temporary hospital on the grounds of the South Beach Psychiatric Hospital cared for 200 patients in spring, when hospital wards were overwhelmed with seriously ill and dying patients.Governor Andrew Cuomo said officials are concerned it might be needed again, and the emergency facility is the first in the state to relaunch since the COVID-19 pandemic was partly tamed over the summer.Businesses are facing new restrictions, but one owner ways he won't close his doors, declaring his Grant City pub an "autonomous zone.""This was a dream for me and my partner, and for it to be stripped away is very tough," Keith McAlarney said. "And it's a very scary time we're in."Choking back tears, McAlarney said he is desperate and that his year-old Mac's Public House is on the brink of shutting down. Now, he's posted an eyebrow-raising statement plastered on the window, saying "We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put fourth by the mayor of New York City and governor of New York state.""It does mean what it says, but we do have proper safety measures in place," he said.McAlarney doesn't get why restaurants are once again being singled out by Cuomo, with Staten Island designated an orange zone and indoor dining again shuttered. What those zones mean is listed below.Gyms and salons are also closed, with capacity limits in houses of worship and gatherings limited to 10 people. McAlarney is unsure what will happen if and when the city tries to shut him down."I guess we're going to end up finding out," he said.Staten Island has averaged 209 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past seven days, up 86% from two weeks ago.COVID positivity rates are above 4% and climbing, and hospitalizations have tripled in the last three weeks.Holiday travel is also a threat, with testing lines wrapped around the block as people prepare to board planes.- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum- Businesses: Open- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum- Mass gatherings: Prohibited- Businesses: Essential only- Dining: Takeout/delivery only- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open