Coronavirus Update: At least 23 MTA workers test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA announced 23 employees across New York City Transit and the Long Island Rail Road have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said Thursday those numbers include 19 with New York City Transit and four among the LIRR staff.

MTA Senior Advisor Ken Lovett said at least three of those transit employees work at the Fresh Pond Bus Depot.

He said out of an abundance of caution, 34 employees at the depot who came into close contact with those individuals have been asked to self-quarantine.

He said the building itself has been "fully and aggressively" disinfected twice.

Of the 19 bus and subway worker who tested positive, 12 are members of TWU Local 100.

The remainder are supervisors and members of other unions.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said the results were "serious and upsetting."

He urged transit workers not to panic but also said the positive tests make it even more urgent for the MTA to arrange for expedited testing of its front-line employees and to consider taking additional aggressive steps to protect them.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released the following statement about the employees:

"These individuals are in quarantine or receiving appropriate care. As we have said, this is not unexpected as testing continues to ramp up, which will help contain the spread of the virus. We expect this number will only continue to increase. The MTA is working closely with the state Department of Health to identify any colleagues who come in contact with employees who are confirmed, send them home to self-quarantine, provide access to necessary testing and immediately and aggressively disinfect the workplace."

