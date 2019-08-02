Health & Fitness

Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA is voluntarily recalling Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of plastic.

The company said little blue plastic pieces may be inside the individual packaging pouch.

The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process, the company said. This still presents a choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects cookies sound in several states, including New York and New Jersey, with Best By Dates between August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall does not affect Entenmann's Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann's products, as the cookies are made in a seperate production line.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscookiesrecall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD judge recommends termination of officer in Garner case
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Car loses control backing out of NJ driveway, crashes into home
Crews search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
LIVE | 3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Show More
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
More TOP STORIES News