HEALTH & FITNESS

Beaches in 4 Suffolk County towns closed to bathing due to bacteria levels

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Health officials in Suffolk County have closed beaches in four towns due to the findings of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria.

The Department of Health Services says the closures are in Babylon, Huntington, Islip and Brookhaven.

--In the Town of Babylon, Tanner Park Beach is closed.

--In the Town of Huntington, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Valley Grove Beach and Prices Bend Beach are closed.

--In the Town of Islip, West Islip Beach and the Town Beach at Lake Ronkonkoma are closed.

--In the Town of Brookhaven, Stony Brook Beach is closed.

Health officials say bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

The health department says the beaches will reopen when testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeacheshealthswimmingBabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News