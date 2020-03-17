Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Bergen County rescinds executive order on COVID-19 restrictions

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco Thursday rescinded his executive order declaring a state of emergency in the county at the request of Governor Phil Murphy.

The County Executive will hold a news conference later to discuss these recent developments and the next steps he will be taking to protect the residents, visitors and workers of Bergen County.

Revisions to the original executive order were sent to Governor Murphy's office for review. As a result of discussions with the Murphy administration, the order will not be implemented on Saturday March 20th at 8 a.m.
The Murphy Administration has stated that the only closures that could be enforced were those issued by the Governor.

The executive order was never enacted but was delayed to work with the governor's office and to take the opportunity to revisit areas of the executive order that the county had received feedback on from the business community and the public.

County Executive Tedesco said he and his office will continue to lead the fight to slow the deadly spread of the coronavirus throughout Bergen County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseybergen countyparamuscoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus bergen county
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo updates COVID-19 spread in NY
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in stimulus checks to Americans
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo updates COVID-19 spread in NY
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive; First mobile testing center in NYC to open today
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
LIRR halts cash payments to stop spread of COVID-19
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
Stock markets subdued after more central bank support
NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Met museum predicts coronavirus losses of $100M
More TOP STORIES News