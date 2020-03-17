Coronavirus NJ: Bergen County takes action to slow COVID-19 spread

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- While the entire state of New Jersey has now adopted restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus, none of those rules seem more restrictive than those adopted by Bergen County.No gatherings of more than four people are allowed unless those gathering are family members.And starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, malls like Garden State Plaza will be closed along with all non-essential businesses.Only gas stations, banks, law firms, liquor stores, pet food stores and funeral parlors in the county will be allowed to remain open.As in other communities across the state, there is no more dining-in at restaurants, which are now open only for take-out or delivery.The restrictions come as Bergen County reports a third of New Jersey's 178 cases.Two of the three New Jersey residents who have died from the virus lived in the county.And even though all school districts in Bergen County are now closed, two staffers at two schools have tested positive for COVID-19.Students who attended those schools have been asked to self-quarantine."We are going to take extraordinary measures because these are extraordinary times," said Bergen County Executive James Tedesco. "You can question my actions, but don't question my reasons. I'm not only protecting the residents of Bergen County, I'm trying to protect even the workers of Bergen County and the businesses of Bergen County."Statewide, Governor Phil Murphy has discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.Shut down across the state now are businesses including casinos, fitness centers and concert venues.Capacity is now limited to 50 people or fewer at any place that is allowed to remain open.The state also ramping up its testing efforts, and officials say FEMA is working to set up a testing center in Bergen County.There has been no word when malls will be able to reopen.