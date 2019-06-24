Health & Fitness

Boil water alert lifted after E. coli testing in Long Beach water supply

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- Lindell, East, and West elementary schools are closed Monday out of an abundance of caution after a Long Beach student came down with a suspected case of E. coli.

Officials in Nassau County had issued a Boil Water Alert for all businesses and residents in Long Beach after a water sample tested positive for E. coli bacteria a few days ago.

Other schools in the area remain open because their water comes from a different source.

The county's department of health has extended the alert through Monday, but after two negative tests, the boil water advisory is lifted.

The water is now deemed safe to drink.

Officials thanked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after he directed the State Office of Emergency Management to deliver 30,000 bottles of water to Long Beach residents.

Residents in the neighboring town of Hempstead were assured their water supply is not affected, and Lido Beach/Point Lookout Water District water is safe for all uses. Island Park and Atlantic Beach residents, who are served by American Water, are also assured their water is safe.

E. coli is a bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these waters can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other systems.

