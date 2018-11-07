HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas boy battling life-threatening disease gets a surprise room makeover

TJ Parker
SPRING, Texas --
A young Texas boy who has a rare disease got a surprise homecoming earlier this week.

Will Byers has Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that doctors call childhood Alzheimer's.

On Monday, the Byers family came home to a makeover after being sent away to New York City for a vacation.

"Being able to have a fresh new start is good for him," dad Tim Byers said. "It really means the world to us."

Volunteers with Global Shop Solutions spent the past week working with the organization Sunshine Spaces to make over Will's room.

The family was escorted by police to their Spring home, where the surprise was unveiled.

Sunshine Spaces is a non-profit organization based in Fort Worth that does home makeovers for terminally ill children and their siblings.

"We learn to live in the moment and just be grateful for what we have, and we're so grateful for all the family and friends that support us during this journey with Sanfilippo syndrome," mom Valerie Byers said.

The makeover team has been following Will's story for a while and decided to make over his room and that of his little sister, Sam.

"Such a great Christian family, and you know Will's a very special boy," said Jayland Keeney of Global Shop Solutions. "Anytime we can do something to make the smallest of change in someone's life, we want to do that."

The bathroom was also renovated to make more space for Will as his needs become more demanding.

