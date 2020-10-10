WABC-TV SPECIAL 'BREAST CANCER: SURVIVAL DURING A PANDEMIC' AIRS SUNDAY, OCT. 18

A 38-year-old woman shares her journey of being diagnosed with breast cancer and finding out she was pregnant a week later, while dealing with the death of two family members who passed away from cancer.

A mother of two, who correctly suspected she had breast cancer, was fortunate enough to accomplish two surgeries before the COVID-19 shutdowns impacted New York. She shares her perspective on mammograms needing to be affordable and covered by insurance for women under 40.

An ER nurse diagnosed with breast cancer moves quickly to freeze her eggs before undergoing chemotherapy.

A 34-year-old nurse diagnosed with breast cancer remains on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic despite her breast cancer having metastasized to her liver. She shares the cancer research that saved her life.

A two-time survivor of 15 years speaks of being saved twice due to early detection in her mammogram exams.

Two women speak of the role American Cancer Society has played in their lives and the unfortunate reduction in research funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK -- WABC-TV, New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation, will air "Breast Cancer: Survival During a Pandemic" on SUNDAY, OCT. 18 (5.30 p.m. EDT), and will rebroadcast MONDAY, OCT. 19 (2:00 a.m. EDT). Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho, the special features inspiring breast cancer survivors who share their journey of resilience as they face challenges navigating their health during the pandemic. This year marks WABC's 26th year working with the American Cancer Society.The special shares inspiring stories of breast cancer survivors who face challenges and bravely conquer them. Featured stories include the following:The special features experts that include doctors and researchers from Northwell Health Cancer Institute, Northwell Health Center for Cancer, Pregnancy & Reproduction, the American Cancer Society, Mount Sinai Health System, NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center & Murray Hill Radiology.The annual special is part of WABC-TV's continuing commitment to the American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" campaign. The station has produced a number of compelling local specials raising awareness of breast cancer. Previous specials have won seven Emmy Awards and three National Gracie Allen Awards.