Coronavirus News: Bronx pop-up COVID-19 testing site set to open Monday

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A pop-up coronavirus drive-up testing site is coming to the Bronx on Monday.

The site will operate behind the Bay Plaza Mall in Co-Op City.

Officials say tents are already up and cones are out to help with the oncoming flow.

The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment-only.

