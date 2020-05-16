Coronavirus News: Brooklyn soundstage provides space to charity fighting hunger

"Broadway Stages" is letting the "Campaign Against Hunger" use a warehouse in Canarsie that would otherwise be dark.
Workers now have more room to organize food donations and to distribute the food while it's at the peak of freshness.
