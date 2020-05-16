coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Brooklyn soundstage provides space to charity fighting hunger

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A soundstage in Brooklyn is now serving as a staging area for food preparations.

"Broadway Stages" is letting the "Campaign Against Hunger" use a warehouse in Canarsie that would otherwise be dark.

Workers now have more room to organize food donations and to distribute the food while it's at the peak of freshness.

More TOP STORIES News