CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot, Tdap vaccine

NEW YORK -- There's a health alert as we head into cold and flu season.

Health officials are concerned not enough pregnant women are getting vaccinated.

The CDC says 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting flu or whooping cough vaccines.

Officials say, unless otherwise told not to get the vaccine by a doctor, all pregnant women should get the flu vaccine.

The CDC also says pregnant women should get Tdap, the combination vaccine that helps prevents whooping cough.
