Coronavirus News: Child vaccinations drop during pandemic in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said childhood vaccination rates are falling to shocking levels during the pandemic.He said that the number of administered vaccine doses is down 63% from March 23 to May 9.The mayor stressed that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers.There was a 42% drop for children 2-years-old and younger, and a staggering 91% decrease for children over age 2.Mayor de Blasio said that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers."Getting your child vaccinated is essential work," he said. "It is an excuse to leave your home."People can also get free child vaccinations at 1,000 sites through the Vaccines for Children program and at all H+H Community Health Clinics.To make an appointment call your health provider or 844-NYC-4NYC.