Coronavirus News: Child vaccinations drop during pandemic in NYC

He said that the number of administered vaccine doses is down 63% from March 23 to May 9.
The mayor stressed that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers.
There was a 42% drop for children 2-years-old and younger, and a staggering 91% decrease for children over age 2.
Mayor de Blasio said that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers.
"Getting your child vaccinated is essential work," he said. "It is an excuse to leave your home."
People can also get free child vaccinations at 1,000 sites through the Vaccines for Children program and at all H+H Community Health Clinics.
To make an appointment call your health provider or 844-NYC-4NYC.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address