Coronavirus News: Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With some stores running out of sanitizing wipes, Purell and other items, prices of those things are skyrocketing. Now, there is a warning to business against price gouging during the coronavirus outbreak.
There are reports of hand sanitizer going for hundreds of dollars, and face masks seeing huge price hikes, as well as the novel coronavirus, plays out across the world.
Mayor de Blasio says he won't stand for it.
"Any store that is found price gouging will be fined," de Blasio said.
In New York and New Jersey, price gouging is already illegal during a declared emergency. The problem is neither New York's nor New Jersey's governors have declared an emergency - and then what happens is the anti-price-gauging laws will take effect, but they may not cover surgical or respiratory masks, because the CDC says the won't prevent people who wear them from contracting the virus.
The mayor, though has found another law to keep the prices of those reasonable.
