Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With some stores running out of sanitizing wipes, Purell and other items, prices of those things are skyrocketing. Now, there is a warning to business against price gouging during the coronavirus outbreak.

There are reports of hand sanitizer going for hundreds of dollars, and face masks seeing huge price hikes, as well as the novel coronavirus, plays out across the world.

Mayor de Blasio says he won't stand for it.

"Any store that is found price gouging will be fined," de Blasio said.

In New York and New Jersey, price gouging is already illegal during a declared emergency. The problem is neither New York's nor New Jersey's governors have declared an emergency - and then what happens is the anti-price-gauging laws will take effect, but they may not cover surgical or respiratory masks, because the CDC says the won't prevent people who wear them from contracting the virus.

The mayor, though has found another law to keep the prices of those reasonable.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 more COVID-19 patients test positive; 11 cases in New York
1st public school district in NY closes in response to coronavirus
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
NJ troopers who rescued man from burning truck speak out
8 dogs abandoned on cold porch without food or water in NJ
Deportation nightmare comes true for NJ family, father sent back to Honduras
Show More
Joe Biden projected to win Maine primary
7 charged with stealing $1M from ATM drivers across NYC
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
New bill would increase CPS oversight after death of Thomas Valva
Water main break suspends L train between Brooklyn, Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News