Coronavirus

Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really?

Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.

Think of a mattress. A twin size mattress is 72 inches in length, which equates to 6 feet. Leave a mattress-sized space between you and the next person at all times.
If you take the stairs, keep an eight-stair distance between you and others.

A single shopping cart is over 3 feet long. Make sure to keep a two-cart distance between you and other shoppers.

End to end, a two-door Fiat measures in at 11 feet and 4 inches. Keep that distance and you're good to go.

ATMs are only 5 feet apart. Stay one machine away from others.

Keep a two-urinal gap when using public restrooms.

When in doubt, download a distance-measuring app for extra precision and reassurance. Follow these tips to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe.

