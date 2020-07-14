Coronavirus Updates: Daily deaths hit new high in Florida; more states added to Tri-State quarantine list

Coronavirus

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The state opf Florida continues to rise a rising death toll from coronavirus, reporting a new daily high of 132 on Tuesday. As cases surge across the country, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are adding more states to their quarantine list.

Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont announced that people traveling from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin will also now be asked to quarantine for 14 days. Delaware was removed from the list.


New Jersey Governor Murphy appeared on "GMA" Tuesday morning to talk about his state's response to the coronavirus cases in his state and the country.

He was asked if he would join New York in imposing hefty fines for travelers that don't comply with new regulations. Murphy said New Jersey will "do it our own way."

FLORIDA RECORDS HIGHEST DAILY DEATH TOLL
Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. That's a 10% increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday. The rolling seven-day average is 81 deaths per day, currently the second highest in the country behind Texas and double the 39 average two weeks ago.

Out of 309 facilities being tracked, Florida also has 48 hospitals with no available ICU beds, and 31 hospitals with just one available ICU bed, according to the state's Agency for Healthcare Administration. These numbers will fluctuate throughout the day.

ARIZONA HITS 20% POSITIVITY RATE, ICU SPACE LOW
Arizona reported a positivity rate of 20% on Tuesday, a slight drop from the 21.7% rate on Monday. Nationally, the overall test-positivity rate stands at 9.4%, according to a FEMA memo obtained by ABC News.

Arizona reported 4,273 new cases and 92 new deaths on Tuesday, according to the state's Department of Health Services. ICUs are 90% full.

COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND
New York City's COVID-19 Emergency Fund has raised $54.5 million. The money will go to help frontline workers and vulnerable New Yorkers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the current situation the worst economic crisis in 90 years since The Great Depression. The First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray outlined a few of the programs the funds will benefit like the restaurant revitalization program, and microgrants for domestic violence survivors, immigrant relief fund, and the summer youth program.

NEW YORK'S SCHOOL REOPENING PLAN
Meantime, Governor Cuomo has laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state, even as the state of California shuts down indoor dining and bars amid a COVID resurge.

Cuomo said a region must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average for New York schools to reopen.


CALIFORNIA SHUTS DOWN INDOOR DINING, BARS
The state of California is shutting down restaurants and bars amid a surge of coronavirus cases. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also must close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

Public school campuses in Los Angeles will also not reopen this fall. The nation's second largest school system will continue with online learning until further notice.
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
