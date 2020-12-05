COVID Live Updates: 54% of Americans know someone who has died or been hospitalized: Survey

The number has climbed to 54% according to the Pew Research Institute. The number is up from 20% in May.
The survey also asked about masks.
More than seven in 10 people are bothered by others who don't wear a mask in public.
Here are more of today's headlines:
CDC advises indoor use of facemasks, except at home
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the "universal use of face masks" and 9 other strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19, warning the virus has entered "a phase of high-level transmission." The agency says face mask use is most important in indoor spaces and outdoors when physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Within households, face masks should be used when a member of the household is infected or has had recent potential COVID-19 exposure. The CDC made the recommendations in a report that state and local officials use for strategic decisions about the virus.
Staten Island bar reopens, again defying COVID restrictions
A Staten Island bar that was shut down by authorities this week after the owners declared it an "autonomous zone" and remained open despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has reopened, again defying state law. Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House in Midland Beach, said the bar reopened at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Gelormino said there were about 100 customers inside.
New NYS Numbers
New York State reported 11,271 new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. The results of 208,297 tests reported, so the statewide positive rate was 5.41%. There are 4,222 people being treated in state hospitals for COVID-19. Cuomo also announced an additional 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz 'putz' after NY Young Republican gala held in NJ
Governor Phil Murphy is blasting the New York Young Republican Club, which held their annual event at Maritime Parc in Jersey City. He specifically singled out one attendee, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, whom he called a "putz," a "fool" and said "he is not welcome" in New Jersey.
"I hope you are watching, Matt," he said. "You are not welcome in New Jersey and frankly, I don't ever want you back in this state."
Rep. Gaetz fired back with a tweet, "You're gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey."
COVID vaccine rollout strategy to top NYC Council hearing
Representatives from New York-based Pfizer are answering questions at a New York City Council hearing amid a larger discussion on how the city plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine. Topping the list of issues are logistics and who will get the vacations first. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo showed off the intricate packaging needed for a vaccine that must be kept at 94 degrees below zero.
COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over,' Gov. Murphy warns NJ
The daily coronavirus positivity rate has jumped to 10.42% in New Jersey, and Governor Phil Murphy is urging residents who are planning to travel now or during the holidays to think again. The state's COVID-19 caseload has surged to levels not seen even during the height of the spring outbreak, and Murphy and experts are warning things could get worse. After a dramatic spike in deaths, with 90 from Monday's report, there were 49 additional fatalities reported Friday to raise the statewide death toll to 15,419.
Nassau County officials try to build public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb on Long Island, where officials are trying to fight increased infection rates by opening more testing centers and by launching a public awareness campaign to increase the public's confidence in the upcoming vaccine. Nassau County's positivity spiked a whole percentage point in one day to 5% while it's at 6% in Suffolk County. Scientists say as many as 85% of citizens will need to take the new vaccine in order to protect our communities, but polls show that as many as half of Americans have doubts about it. The result is a grassroots campaign like the one unveiled by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran Friday. It sports Rosie the Riveter with a vaccine band-aid on her arm and the hashtag #WeCanDoItNassau.
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to advising Biden on COVID-19 response
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's chief infectious disease expert, says there was never a question that he would accept President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told NBC's "Today" show on Friday, "I said yes right on the spot" after Biden asked him to serve during a conversation on Thursday. As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has served several presidents, Republican and Democratic. But during President Donald Trump's administration, he has been largely sidelined as Trump gave rosy assessments of the virus and insisted it would fade away.
Stimulus update: Optimism growing for COVID-19 relief bill as pressure builds
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill on Friday, teeing up expectations for a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief. Pelosi told reporters that she and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in sync on a plan to reach agreement on the massive omnibus spending bill and to add COVID-19 relief to it. Pelosi said a bipartisan, middle-of-the-road plan being finalized by a diverse gaggle of senators that she has endorsed as a foundation for the relief bill is a good effort, even though it's a significant retreat from where Democrats stood before the election.
UK defends COVID vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast
U.K. regulators went on the offensive Friday to beat back criticism that they rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying they rigorously analyzed data on safety and effectiveness in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of their review. The comments from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency came as the Times newspaper reported that the agency's chief executive, Dr. June Raine, planned to give a series of radio interviews so she could speak directly to people who may be concerned about getting vaccinated. The MHRA reiterated earlier statements that the agency is conducting rolling reviews of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, allowing regulators to speed up the review process by looking at data as it becomes available. The agency gave emergency approval on Wednesday to a vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, making Britain the first Western country to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus.
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel amid COVID pandemic
Americans couldn't resist the urge to gather for Thanksgiving, driving only slightly less than a year ago and largely ignoring the pleas of public health experts, who begged them to forgo holiday travel to help contain the coronavirus pandemic, data from roadways and airports shows. The nation's unwillingness to tamp down on travel offered a warning in advance of Christmas and New Year's as virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs a week after Thanksgiving. U.S. deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 on Thursday, obliterating the single-day record set last spring. Vehicle travel in early November was as much as 20% lower than a year earlier, but it surged around the holiday and peaked on Thanksgiving Day at only about 5% less than the pandemic-free period in 2019, according to StreetLight Data, which provided an analysis to The Associated Press.
Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing among first acts amid COVID-19 pandemic
Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The move marks a notable shift from President Donald Trump, whose own skepticism of mask-wearing has contributed to a politicization of the issue. That's made many people reticent to embrace a practice that public health experts say is one of the easiest ways to manage the pandemic, which has killed more than 275,000 Americans. The president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a "patriotic duty" and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.
