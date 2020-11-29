COVID Live Updates: Health officials warn new cases may continue to rise in coming weeks

They also say that it could be a while before pandemic-weary Americans see any significant relief.
This as total confirmed cases topped 13 million in the U.S. In addition, 91,635 people are currently hospitalized according to the COVID Tracking Project.
California alone has averaged more than 13,000 cases a day for the past week.
NJ Health Dept. employee tests positive
An employee working in the New Jersey Health Commissioner's Office recently tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said in a statement. The employee was last in the building on Tuesday, November 24 and is currently isolating at home. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and some members of the staff who work in the Office of the Commissioner at the Department of Health in Trenton will work from home and voluntarily quarantine through December 8. The contact tracing process has begun.
NY daily positivity rate up to 3.98%
New York's daily COVID-19 positivity rate inched up again to 3.98%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The state reported a total of 6,063 new cases. Total hospitalizations went up by 184 from the day before for a statewide total of 3,287. Additionally, 42 newly confirmed deaths were reported.
Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
An illegal club with nearly 400 people inside was shut down early Saturday, the New York City Sheriff said. In a post on Twitter, the sheriff's office said deputies discovered more than 393 people inside of a building on West 36th Street in Midtown.
Rockland County to begin testing schools within yellow zone
One week of coordinated testing will begin for school districts within Rockland County's yellow zone. The Rockland County Department of Health has partnered with Good Samaritan Hospital to provide the testing, which will being on Monday. November 30. Schools within the yellow zone are required to test 20% of students, faculty and staff over the two-week period immediately following the announcement of a yellow zone designation in order to remain open for in-person learning.
New Jersey reports 24 new COVID deaths
New Jersey reported 3,924 new positive cases on Saturday. That number is slightly down from Friday. However, more deaths were reported Saturday, 24, compared to 19 the previous day. Overall, the total number of reported COVID cases has surpassed 330,000 and the total number of deaths now sit at 15,136.
Newark COVID Task Force shuts down 8 businesses for violations
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announces eight businesses have been cited for COVID violations. The mayor was and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose made the announcement on Saturday. They say that within the first two days of Mayor Baraka's 10-day lockdown, the Newark's COVID-19 Task Force issued eight summonses to businesses that violated Governor Phil Murphy's Executive Order.
NYC COVID daily numbers
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday, 136 new patients were admitted to the hospital for COVID. In addition, 1,589 new cases were reported and the 7-day positivity rate average now stands at 3.64%.
Less air travel day after Thanksgiving
There was a significant decrease in air travel nationwide on Friday compared to last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officers screened 820,399 individuals at airport security checkpoints on Friday. One year ago, TSA screened 1,968,137 people at checkpoints. The administration screened more than 1 million daily passengers three times since November 20.
Los Angeles issues stay-home order as coronavirus surges
The three-week order takes effect Monday. It came as the county confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. The five-day average of new cases was 4,751. Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized. "We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge." The order advises residents to stay home "as much as possible" and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren't in their households, whether publicly or privately.
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
13,047,202 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US hit 12 million last Saturday.
Today's special at NYC eatery? A virus test before dining
At one New York eatery, your table is ready - along with your coronavirus test results. City Winery, an upscale chain, is trying a novel approach to indoor dining during a pandemic: Two nights a week, all patrons and staffers at its Manhattan location have to take a rapid virus test on-site and get an all-clear before coming in. Costing diners $50 per person, it's an elite experiment and health experts caution that a test isn't a failsafe. So does City Winery's CEO, but he thinks the idea is worth trying as restaurants try to get through a year of shutdowns and social distancing.
"COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday. An ADR statement said that pending approval from Italy's transport, health and foreign ministries, starting sometime in December passengers coming from New York, Newark or Atlanta airports wouldn't have to quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival in Rome.
