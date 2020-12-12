COVID Live Updates: Pfizer expected to begin shipping first coronavirus doses Saturday

NEW: @NewJerseyOAG and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking liquor license suspensions for violations of our public health executive orders.

➡️Wicked Wolf, Hoboken: 10 days

➡️30 Strikes Lane, Stratford: 10 days

➡️Eddie’s Bar and Liquors, Bayonne: 15 days pic.twitter.com/ePBByh19IU