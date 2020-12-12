COVID Live Updates: Pfizer expected to begin shipping first coronavirus doses Saturday

Late Friday night, the FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
It is now getting ready to be shipped across the United States, and that distribution could start as soon as Saturday.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Ramping up enforcement of COVID-19 orders as the virus surges in New Jersey, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced they are seeking to suspend the liquor licenses of 10 New Jersey bars and restaurants accused of violating the heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments by Governor Murphy last month.
The announcement of charges comes amid a statewide ABC enforcement campaign to ensure its licensees are complying with the Governor's Executive Order No. 194 (2020) ("EO 194"), which, among other things, imposes a cessation of indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and prohibits patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times. The restrictions were imposed by Governor Murphy in an effort to reduce the sustained close contact that results from patrons seated at indoor bar areas.
Nassau County cancels high-risk sports seasons
Section XI, the governing body for public school sports in Suffolk County, will not play the high-risk winter sports of boys and girls basketball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading during this school year, section executive director Tom Combs said.
Combs said the kids can play if the Governor allows high risk sports
White House says FDA chief's job on the line if vaccine isn't authorized by end of day
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.
Sources tell ABC News that Meadows suggested his job could be on the line if his agency doesn't authorize the emergency use for the vaccine.
The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.
NJ numbers and liquor license suspensions
New Jersey reported 3,821 new positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on December 7 was 9.95%. Additionally, 55 more deaths were reported. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking liquor license suspensions for 10 bars and restaurants for violations of the state's public health executive orders.
NEW: @NewJerseyOAG and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking liquor license suspensions for violations of our public health executive orders.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 11, 2020
➡️Wicked Wolf, Hoboken: 10 days
➡️30 Strikes Lane, Stratford: 10 days
➡️Eddie’s Bar and Liquors, Bayonne: 15 days pic.twitter.com/ePBByh19IU
Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC starting Monday
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.
Many restaurant owners have said that if forced to shut down again they aren't sure they will be able to survive the winter.
New Color Zone Rules in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to trigger the various coronavirus restrictions and color zones in New York State.
A "Red zone" with NY Pause will go into effect if a region is 21 days from 90% hospital capacity.
An "Orange zone" will be determined if a region is over 4% positivity over the past 10 days, or 85% hospital capacity or DOH determines an unacceptably high rate of growth in hospital admissions.
A "Yellow zone" is when there is 3% positivity over the past 10 days and a cluster is topping 10% for hospital admissions per capita over the past week, and there is week over week growth in daily admissions.
COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport
LaGuardia Airport is starting a new COVID testing program Friday. New York City's Test and Trace Corps is also now offering rapid COVID testing right on the first level of the Terminal B parking garage.
They can do 250 tests a day with results in as little as 15 minutes. The launch comes after New York set a record of more than 500,000 tests in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Clorox disinfectant wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
A top Clorox executive says the shortage of disinfectant wipes will likely last until midway through 2021. This is the third time this year that the Oakland-based company has pushed back to the timeline for easing nationwide shortages. In May, Clorox officials said they expected improvement by the Summer. Then in August, Clorox said restocking store shelves would take until the end of the year.
The company blames the recent surge in COVID-19 cases for creating a demand that's impossible to match.
Stimulus update: Emerging $900B COVID-19 aid package has all but collapsed
An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won't support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.
McConnell's staff conveyed to top negotiators Thursday that the GOP leader sees no path to an agreement on a key aspect of the lawmakers' existing proposal - a slimmed-down version of the liability shield he is seeking for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits - in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.
The GOP leader criticized "controversial state bailouts" during a speech in the Senate, as he insists on a more targeted aid package.
Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents? A furloughed mother's dilemma as unemployment benefit deadline looms
Angela Kearney's living room is filled with Christmas decorations. The lights on her tree illuminate her most prized ornaments. The room looks festive, but the mood is filled with dread. Kearney has been furloughed from her job as a paralegal since March and her pandemic unemployment benefits run out in January -- like they will for 12 million other Americans -- unless Congress extends them.
The mother of five, who still has three children living at home, currently receives $300 a week in unemployment benefits -- which she says is not enough to cover her bills.
NYC announces Vaccine Command Center
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new Vaccine Command Center. It will provide outreach to communities, give information on metrics, will have real-time troubleshooting and rapid response, and continually works to building public trust. Meantime the city reported 205 daily hospital admissions. This was the first day over the threshold of 200. The 7-day positivity average is 5.35%.
Azar announces FDA set to grant approval for Pfizer on GMA
The FDA has announced it will grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar broke the news live on ABC's Good Morning America.
The FDA released a statement at the same time.
"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," the statement said.
"The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution," the statement continued.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
