COVID Live Updates: States plead for more federal help as coronavirus pandemic worsens

Renewed restrictions on indoor businesses, the coming end of unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and overloaded hospitals have led governors to paint a dire picture of the months ahead unless the federal government steps in with more money and leadership to help them shore up their damaged budgets and beat back the resurgence of the coronavirus.
Between now and June 2022, state and local governments could be facing a shortfall or $400 billion or more by some estimates.
Casey Katims, federal liaison for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said there is a "dire and urgent need for congressional action to support workers and families." He said the state is facing a significant budget shortfall because of the pandemic and can't wait until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20.
A New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission location has been closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The Lakewood Vehicle Center will reopen Saturday, November 28.
A funeral home in Brooklyn has been shut down months after bodies were found decomposing in a truck outside the facility. Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services was shuttered for "egregious violations" at the height of the pandemic.
The New York Giants learned Tuesday night that a player tested positive, triggering NFL's coronavirus protocols. ESPN reports the player is kicker Graham Gano. The player was immediately self-isolated and two close contacts, both staff members, were identified and told to remain home. Staff members were told not to report to the Quest Diagnositics Training Center in East Rutherford Tuesday. The team is on a bye week. Players were scheduled to be in for work on the field and in meetings Tuesday and Wednesday before getting the rest of the week off following Sunday's win. There will be no on-field work Tuesday, and meetings will be remote.
New York City schools will be open on Wednesday as the city positivity rate remains below the 3% threshold, Mayor de Blasio said.
Indoor gatherings in New Jersey are now limited to 10 people as of Tuesday. Starting on Monday, November 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people.
A troubling new forecast about post-pandemic tourism in New York City predicts the city won't see a full rebound until 2025. The Big Apple attracted nearly 67 million visitors last year, but NYC & Company, the city's tourism promotion agency, now projects that the bounce back won't begin until the middle of next year with a return to pre-pandemic totals in 2025.
"The New York City travel industry began 2020 in good position for another record year, with very strong performance in January, February and early March," the agency said. "The public health and safety measures put in place in mid-March to address the pandemic put practically all leisure and most business travel on hold."
New York's public university system is requiring students to test negative for the coronavirus before they can leave for Thanksgiving break in hopes of preventing community spread as students fan across the country. The system's 64 colleges and universities must test about 140,000 students within 10 days before Thanksgiving break, and every student has to test negative in order to go home to their families. At SUNY Purchase, mandated exit testing is being conducted through Wednesday this week. After the break, SUNY will shift to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester.
In April, less than a month after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. More than seven months later, it's been revealed that the legendary performer's donation helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which this week became the second coronavirus vaccine with a stunningly high success rate. Parton's name appears in the preliminary report on the vaccine among sponsors like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci heads, and Emory University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.
While the City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious holiday, it announced it is not permitting large gatherings to celebrate. Famed Mardi Grad parades of any kind won't be allowed in 2021 because "because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," according to the city. Some Mardi Gras Krewes, social organizations that put on parades or balls for the carnival season, have modified balls to follow strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a ball is by invitation only.
