COVID Live Updates: US hits record for daily coronavirus deaths

3,725 deaths were reported Tuesday, topping the previous 3,656 -- last set on December 16 -- according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile, some leaders demanding the vaccine effort be sped up, as over 124,000 Americans now lay in hospital beds.
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19
Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old. Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.
Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight: Mnuchin
Despite the ongoing political wrangling, there were indications that Americans might be getting actual stimulus payments, potentially within hours on Tuesday night. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that the $600 direct deposits could arrive in accounts as early as tonight, with paper checks going into the mail tomorrow.
First case of COVID variant found in Colorado
Today, Gov. Polis and state health officials announced Colorado's first case of the of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has no travel history. Public health officials are doing a thorough investigation. The individual is recovering in isolation and will remain there until cleared by public health officials.
Cuomo announces updated quarantine guidelines
Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York which are consistent with the latest CDC guidance. Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing.
Vaccinations at veterans' care homes begin in New Jersey
New Jersey officials have started coronavirus vaccinations at three veterans' care homes, and a state agency approved the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccination site. Residents and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home began receiving vaccinations on Monday, and vaccinations are due to begin over the next week at the Menlo Park and Vineland Veterans Memorial Homes, state officials said Tuesday.
"Our veterans were there for us in our time of greatest need," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "Now it is our turn to protect them with the distribution of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While this pandemic is far from over, these vaccines will undoubtedly reduce the risk of severe illness or death among the residents of our veterans memorial homes."
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip