Coronavirus Vaccine: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults

An article published this morning in Pediatrics reports that seven boys between the ages of 14 and 19 developed chest pain a few days after getting their second Pfizer shot.
They were diagnosed with myocarditis.
Researchers say none of the boys were critically ill and all were sent home after two to six days in the hospital.
A link to the vaccine has not been proven.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Vaccines available for kids 12+ at some NYC schools
Students ages 12 and up will be able to get COVID vaccines at some New York City public schools starting Friday. Mobile pop-up vaccine sites will debut at four schools in the Bronx. It's part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Vaccine for All" initiative "Youth Vax Week."
Monster Jam at MetLife
Monster Jam will be the first 100% capacity event to take place at MetLife Stadium since the start of the pandemic when it roars into town on July 17.
It will be the largest capacity event in the Tri-State area since the beginning of COVID. All indoor capacity restrictions were lifted in the state on Friday.
What you need to know about traveling to Europe for summer 2021
In non-pandemic summers, both continental Europe and the United Kingdom draw crowds of tourists from around the world. Last summer, they couldn't get there. This summer many should be able to, though the tangle of entry requirements will vary by country and could change quickly.
Here's a guide to help you determine where and when you can vacation this summer in the 27 member countries of the European Union and in non-EU European countries.
Vaccinations at Belmont
A new COVID vaccination site opens Friday at Belmont Park. If you get vaccinated there, you will get general admission to Saturday's 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes.
Long Island doctor helps patients, physicians in India via telemedicine
A local doctor is helping patients and physicians in his native India by conducting telemedicine appointments from Long Island.
Dr. Abhay Malhotra is the Chief of Cardiology at St. Charles Hospital and has been trying to help India with its second wave of the coronavirus by assessing patients over Zoom and the phone.
Fauci 'cautiously optimistic' US will be able to vaccinate kids under 12 by Thanksgiving
Dr. Anthony Fauci is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving, he said on CNN's New Day on Thursday.
"We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's John Berman.
NYC's COVID indicators continue to drop
New York City's COVID positivity rate has fallen again, to 0.81%. That is the lowest rolling 7-day average since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. More encouraging numbers: since January of this year, new cases are down 95%; COVID positivity rates are down 91%; the city's hospitalization rate is down 86%; and hospitalizations are down 69%. NYC has administered 8,373,820 doses of vaccine since inoculations began.
Vaccine mega-sites starting to close in Tri-State
Signs continue across the Tri-State region that things are moving in the right direction amid efforts to end the pandemic. In New York City, the vaccination mega-site at the Javits Center will close to make way for the auto show. Mega-site shutdowns are starting even sooner in New Jersey, starting with the Meadowlands on Friday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question