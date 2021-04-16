Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 30% increase in new cases over the past month in US

The spike in new coronavirus cases is being driven by hotspots in places like Michigan.
Beaumont Health Systems is sounding the alarm in Michigan as hospital capacity reaches critical levels.
At least 24 hospitals already reporting they're at 90% capacity
Some hospitals setting up triage centers outside to handle the influx of new COVID patients.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Rep. Maloney Announces funeral assistance for New Yorkers who lost loved ones to COVID
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney announced Thursday that FEMA has begun accepting applications for funeral assistance for New Yorkers who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. This program was funded through the American Rescue Plan that Congresswoman Maloney helped pass.
NY to extend restaurant curfew, allow fans at horse & auto racing events
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York will be easing restrictions for dining and certain sporting events. Restaurants in the state will be allowed to stay open until midnight and catered events until 1 a.m., starting Monday, April 19. Cuomo also said the state will allow fans back to horsing and auto racing tracks with restrictions starting April 23.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot.
With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
1 of 6 women who developed blood clot linked to J&J vaccine was hospitalized in NJ
One of the six women who developed an extremely rare, severe type of blood clot linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was hospitalized in New Jersey.
According to ABC News, the woman was identified by health officials as a 26-year-old who is overweight. The New Jersey Health Department confirms that she is a Pennsylvania resident who was hospitalized in New Jersey.
Abundance of COVID vaccine appointments available at Javits Center in New York City
New York City's Javits Center has an abundance of COVID vaccination appointments available, and that's concerning some officials.
City Councilman Mark Levine said Thursday that the Javits Center, which is run by the state, had been the most popular vaccination center in the city.
The councilmember announced on his Twitter account that some 6,000 appointments for the Pfizer vaccine had opened at midnight for those ages 16 and up. However, as of Thursday morning, Levine said that almost all of the appointments remained, including 1,000 for Friday.
CDC expects decision on J&J vaccine in 10 days
After an emergency meeting, a CDC advisory board has decided against recommending a restart of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The experts on the board say they need more information about the rare blood clots that have been reported. The CDC panel expects to make a decision on the vaccine in the next 10 days.
NY Philharmonic gives 1st concert with audience in 13 months
The philharmonic gave its first public performance after a historic hiatus of more than 13 months caused by the coronavirus pandemic, playing at the Shed in Hudson Yards, about 2 miles from its under-renovation Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
France hits unwanted milestone: Over 100,000 virus deaths
France on Thursday became the third country in Europe after the U.K. and Italy to reach the unwanted milestone of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths as new infections and deaths surged due to virus variants.
The country of 67 million is the eighth nation in the world to reach the mark after a year of overwhelmed hospitals, on-and-off coronavirus lockdowns and enormous personal losses that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic's impact.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
