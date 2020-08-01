Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 months since 1st NY case, oxygen therapy may prevent virus

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday marks five months since the first COVID-19 case in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced New York hit a record number of tests Friday - 82,737 - the most tests ever conducted in a single day in the state, with 0.91 percent of results coming back positive. 4 deaths were reported.

He added schools should plan on reopening in the fall, but an "initial decision" will come later this week as New York keeps an eye on the infection rate.

Meanwhile, New York University researchers are looking into whether a treatment best known for treating divers with the bends could help prevent COVID-19 deaths.

The researchers say hyperbaric oxygen therapy is often met with skepticism because some supporters have touted it for all kinds of ailments without evidence, but a small study showed pressurized oxygen chambers actually helped relieve symptoms in COVID-19 patients.

Researchers are now trying to secure funding for a larger clinical trial.

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE NYC POOLS REOPEN
In New York City, an additional six pools in reopened -- two in Manhattan, two in the Bronx and one each in Brooklyn and Queens.

The hours remain the same from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced, and visitors will have to wear a mask at all times - except when they are in the water.
5 MONTHS SINCE 1ST NY COVID CASE
Governor Cuomo posted on Twitter that it's been five months since New York's first confirmed COVID case.


NY LIQUOR AUTHORITY HANDS OUT MORE VIOLATIONS
New York State Liquor Authority announced 41 establishments that were given violations on Friday, with Manhattan topping the list at 27. Other locations that received violations include two in the Bronx, one in Brooklyn, five in Queens, one in Staten Island and five on Long Island.

GEORGIA CAMP HIT WITH COVID
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions but didn't make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

NJ POSITIVE CASES INCREASE
New Jersey reported 699 new positive COVID-19 test results, pushing the cumulative total since March 4 to 181,660. Governor Phil Murphy said that they are cracking down on the house parties that he pointed to as one of the reasons for the increase. He said he could change the gathering numbers for indoor and outdoor gatherings at any time. "I am not announcing any specific action today, but consider this as being put on-notice. We will not tolerate these devil-may-care, nonchalant attitudes any more." One positive, it was the first day with no hospital deaths since March 10th, yet there were still 10 deaths reported. "We are not out of the woods, this is not past us," Murphy said.

NYC MUST STAY BELOW 3% FOR SCHOOLS TO REOPEN
Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily briefing on Friday, "We will not reopen our schools unless the city's infection rate is below 3%," the mayor announced. The city's infection rate remained steady at 2% for several weeks, and was at 1% on Friday. The mayor said, at this point, the city is planning on moving ahead with the blended learning plan they submitted to the public and the state. "The essence of this plan is safety for everyone," Mayor de Blasio said. "We are going to have an extremely rigorous plan for opening schools and if necessary closing schools."

FAUCI: NO END IN SIGHT

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir said in prepared testimony for a special House panel investigating the pandemic. At a time when early progress seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, is calling on lawmakers - and all other Americans - to go back to public health basics such as social distancing and wearing masks.

WOMAN ASSAULTED IN NJ STAPLES IN DISPUTE OVER MASK
A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the location on Hackensack Avenue in Hackensack. Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when the when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.

CONTACT TRACING SCAMS AND HOW YOU CAN AVOID THEM
So many of us are getting inundated with political emails on social media and in our inboxes as we get close to the presidential election in November, but some of that material is actually coming from scammers. We also have a warning about a dangerous new spam that uses the fear of exposure to COVID-19 to con you, as "contact tracing" is the latest buzzword that hackers are using to make you open your wallet. Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips for avoiding the new scam.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


