Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Federal relief to deliver $16 billion to Broadway, Schumer says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's new push to keep the lights on and the seats filled in theaters, cultural institutions and other live venues.U.S. Senator Charles Schumer offered the so-called "Save Our Stages" legislation - that would deliver more than $16 billion to the entertainment industry.Schumer says tickets for 19 Broadway shows are now on sale, and more than 40 shows will open or return by next year.New York City will take a big step forward Saturday in its reopening efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Brooklyn Nets are ready to open their series against the Boston Celtics Saturday night as thousands will be in attendance at the Barclays Center cheering them on. There are several guidelines in place to keep the game safe - and they differ for those who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.