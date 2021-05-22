Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Federal relief to deliver $16 billion to Broadway, Schumer says

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Federal relief to deliver $16B to Broadway, other live venues: Schumer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's new push to keep the lights on and the seats filled in theaters, cultural institutions and other live venues.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer offered the so-called "Save Our Stages" legislation - that would deliver more than $16 billion to the entertainment industry.

Schumer says tickets for 19 Broadway shows are now on sale, and more than 40 shows will open or return by next year.

Here are more of today's headlines:



More than 10,000 fans expected at 1st Nets playoff game
New York City will take a big step forward Saturday in its reopening efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Brooklyn Nets are ready to open their series against the Boston Celtics Saturday night as thousands will be in attendance at the Barclays Center cheering them on. There are several guidelines in place to keep the game safe - and they differ for those who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface mask
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening NYC: More than 10,000 fans expected at 1st Nets playoff game
COVID Updates: White House, dating apps partner in vax push
When do student loan payments restart?
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses: Vehicle propelled by skateboarding ramp in deadly creek crash
52-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Reopening NYC: More than 10,000 fans expected at 1st Nets playoff game
5-alarm fire injures 2 firefighters, damages Chinese restaurant in NYC
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
2 people shot outside restaurant in NYC: Police
Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment
Show More
AccuWeather: Summer-like Weekend
Boy who fell 25 feet down subway grate: 'I just want to go home'
Subtropical Storm Ana is 1st named system of 2021 season
Child hospitalized after falling from 6th floor window in NJ: Police
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
More TOP STORIES News