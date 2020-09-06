Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 16 states are reporting an increase in the number of coronavirus deaths.

Health officials are warning that Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders.

Miami-Dade county took a bold step, enacting a 10 p.m. curfew, and a $100 fine for anyone not wearing masks in public.

Crowded scenes continue at colleges and universities across the country.

At northeastern university in Massachusetts, 11 freshmen have been expelled for violating the rules in place against crowded gatherings.

Cases are also on the rise at Arizona State University.

Meanwhile, New York reported 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below 1%. Saturday's positive tests were at 0.80%.

"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent," Governor Cuomo said. "Overall, our numbers continue to be good news - our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough."

What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

Here are more of today's headlines:



Reporting social distancing violations in NJ

New Jersey now has a form residents can report large gatherings or social distancing violations.

Holiday weekend warning
The Connecticut Department of Health is warning people to be on high alert of events that may lead to outbreaks this Labor Day weekend. The alert specifically targets college students and other young people - after recent clusters at universities. The Department says it's also concerned with holiday celebrations like cookouts. Experts are urging people to limit the size of their gatherings, practice social distancing, and wear masks.

As New Yorkers pack city parks, trash piles up
As New Yorkers pack city parks to escape the confines of their homes during the coronvirus pandemic, trash is piling up. But now, the Riverside Park Conservancy is stepping in to clean up and maintain Riverside Park -- and asking for help to do so.

Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks, campgrounds
New York State Parks, Nassau County and Suffolk County joined with Discover Long Island Thursday to announce an extension of the 2020 summer season for many attractions, parks, pools, campgrounds and beaches in order to give Long Islanders a little bit more of glorious summer. The start of the season was delayed this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, making many feel as if the summer was cut short. But officials came together to say there will be plenty to do past Labor Day.



Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.


More TOP STORIES News