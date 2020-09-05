coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey residents can report large gatherings, social distancing violations online

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey now has a form residents can report large gatherings or social distancing violations.

The executive order violation reporting form allows residents to report an employer, organization or entity violating social gathering guidelines.

As stated on New Jersey's COVID website, "You may report a violation anonymously, but please note, it will make it more difficult for law enforcement to investigate the complaint."

If someone is experiencing an emergency, the state recommends residents to not complete the form and call 911.

In July, police broke up a large party at an Airbnb with more than 700 people.
EMBED More News Videos

Police in New Jersey say a large party with more than 700 people was broken up at an Airbnb over the weekend, with partygoers ignoring social distancing and mask regulations.


Partygoers ignored social distancing and mask regulations.

"We're not saying you can't gather, but it is literally irresponsible, you're playing with fire if you gather indoors without face coverings, without social distance in close proximity," Murphy said. "There's no good that will come from that, and we've now got examples, to say 'multiple' understates, and up and down the state, where that has led to outbreaks...So please I'm asking parents, we're asking kids themselves, it's OK to gather. Behave yourselves."

And in August, police broke up another large party inside a restaurant in Lakewood.

A large number of people were inside a Estreia Restaurant for a formal event on Route 9, despite the fact that the restaurant had tents set up outside.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyhealth code violationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthsocial distancingnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Wastewater tests helping detect virus
Indoor dining and movie theaters in NJ are back!
COVID Updates: Health experts warn Labor Day weekend could cause spike
4,000 students return for in-person learning in one NJ school district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SOON | Civil Rights officials hold briefing on Times Square protest incident
Almost $100k in damage, several arrested after rioting in NYC
Group of men involved in lobby gunfight in NYC
COVID News: Beaches ready for Labor Day Weekend
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
COVID Updates: Wastewater tests helping detect virus
2020 Kentucky Derby: Everything to know
Show More
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid pandemic
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Three tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
AccuWeather: Bright and beautiful
More TOP STORIES News