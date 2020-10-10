Coronavirus Updates: Large event at NJ religious facility leads to outbreak

The middle school in Tenafly has shut down for two weeks, recreational activities are canceled, as well as the fall festival that was scheduled for this weekend.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports a worldwide record of 350,000 new daily coronavirus cases.
The U.N. health agency says the confirmed daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier this week. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe.
British scientists reported the coronavirus outbreak is doubling every few weeks. French hospitals are running out of ICU beds. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid because of soaring cases.
Orthodox communities believe they're unfairly targeted by Cuomo
As the state works to lower several coronavirus clusters across New York, many of them are spiking in areas largely dominated by Orthodox Jewish groups who are now battling against the new restrictions. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his reasoning is simple and is just trying to prevent the spread of the hot spots to other communities.
Rapid testing coming to all NY counties
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that COVID-19 rapid result testing will be made available to every county in New York state. The New York State Department of Health will deploy an initial 400,000 rapid result test kits free of charge to local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and other health care providers to help increase access in all corners of New York State to free COVID-19 tests that can be done within 15 minutes and without having to send a specimen to a lab. DOH will prioritize the distribution of testing kits to counties and local health care providers in areas seeing recent uptick in cases.
