Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Michigan cases on rise; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity

By Eyewitness News
Cases on rise in Michigan; more than 35 hospitals at 95% capacity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coronavirus cases continue to rise in nearly half of the country.

In the upper Midwest alone, the number of people hospitalized is up 14% in the last week.

Things are so bad, production slowed down at a Detroit-area ram truck assembly plant because so many workers called out sick.

At least 35 hospitals in Michigan are at 95% capacity.

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Vaccine eligibility to expand in NJ

New Jersey residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Monday. 16 and 17-year-olds will need a parent or guardian to pre-register on their behalf. Anyone pre-registering is encouraged to provide an e-mail address to allow for a faster registration process. On Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy stated the current pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not impact expanding eligibility.

How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.

When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

