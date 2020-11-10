Coronavirus Updates: Newborns rarely catch COVID at hospital, study finds

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.
Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus.
Of those who did, 28 had severe infections.
88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.
Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.
The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC COVID-19 update
Mayor Bill de Blasio reported Tuesday 795 new coronavirus cases and a 2.31 percent daily positivity rate. Hospitalizations were up higher than the last few days, with 92 patients.
New 911 EMS mental health teams
New York City is implementing a new program to help with mental health emergencies. Each team will consist of EMS health professionals and mental health crisis workers. The pilot program is set to launch in February 2021 and begin in two high-need communities. NYC Health and hospitals will help train new Mental Health Teams and provide ongoing case conferencing. This means the NYPD will no longer be the default response to non-violent situations related to mental health.
Newark imposes curfew
Citing a 19 percent citywide positivity rate, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed a curfew on three zip codes, and extended the city's 8 p.m. non-essential business closure indefinitely.
NYC Private school goes full remote after 15% of students directed to quarantine
More than 15 percent of Ethical Culture Fieldston's Upper School community is now quarantine, the school said in an email on Monday. Upper School students will begin remote learning on Monday 11/9 and will continue through Friday 11/20. The school says they are disenfecting the Upper School and will prioritize spaces used by middle school students.
Does the temperature impact the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
The World Health Organization says the virus can be transmitted in any kind of weather and that there is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill it. The U.N. health agency says the virus is mainly spread between people. Rain and snow might dilute any traces of the virus on benches or other outside objects, but transmission from surfaces is not believed to be a major contributor to the pandemic.
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. Tests of it are continuing, but the drug does not seem to help patients with more serious illness. It is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus last month. The government previously reached an agreement to buy and supply much of the early production of the drug.
Disney announces new furloughs for Disneyland employees
As Disneyland remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney on Monday announced new furloughs for executive, salaried and hourly employees of the resort in Anaheim. It wasn't immediately clear how many Disneyland employees would be affected by the furloughs, but they will be able to maintain their health and insurance benefits, have access to paid time off and to state unemployment benefits, according to a letter from Disneyland President Ken Potrock. The furloughs do not apply to Walt Disney World or any other Disney corporate entities. Those affected were starting to be notified on Monday.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: