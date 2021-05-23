Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: NYC Catholic churches returning to full capacity services

Coronavirus

NYC Catholic churches returning to full capacity services

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In another sign that New York City is back on the road to recovery, the Archdiocese of New York as well as the Archdiocese of Brooklyn and Queens has announced a return to full capacity this weekend.

Full capacity will only be in vaccinated sections, while socially distanced sections are reserved for unvaccinated parishioners.

Hymnals, collection baskets and the offertory procession are back -- and communion -- the taking of bread and wine can also resume.

Those attending in-person are still encouraged to wear a mask.

15,000 fans expected at MSG for Knicks 1st playoff game
Madison Square Garden is ready for thousands to pack in to watch some playoff basketball, but there are a number of restrictions in place. This follows the largest crowd in over a year at the Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets say 14,391 fans filled the stands Saturday night -- 93 percent of the spectators were fully vaccinated. The New York Knicks weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, but they proved the critics wrong and game one of the first round series against the Atlanta Hawks tips off Sunday night before nearly a full MSG.

IOC VP gets backlash saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

An International Olympic Committee vice president, Coates was asked a few days ago by a Japanese reporter at an online news conference if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead, even if a state of emergency were in force in Japan. Coates replied: "Absolutely, yes." Coates said what the IOC and local organizers have been trying to persuade the Japanese public about for months: The postponed Olympics with 11,000 athletes from 200 nations and territories will open on July 23 and will be "safe and secure." But his defiant tone has stirred a backlash in Japan where 60-80% in polls say they do not want the Olympics to open in two months in the midst of a pandemic.

