Coronavirus Updates: Some states put in tough restrictions as hospitals near capacity

Idaho's governor said that state's health care system is "in a crisis" as the state reinstitutes some of its pandemic restrictions.
Utah hit a record for more people there being hospitalized over the last two weeks than at any time since the pandemic began, while El Paso, Texas, announced records for new cases and hospitalizations while instituting a daily curfew.
There are currently more than 42,000 patients hospitalized in the U.S. as rural states feel the strain.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC mayor warns residents against holiday travel
Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New York City residents to avoid traveling for the holidays. "Doing that (traveling), you could be putting your family and yourself in danger and bringing the disease back here," he said. Mayor de Blasio added that residents who do travel should get tested and reminds them that there is a 14-day quarantine for people coming back from most parts of the country and abroad.
Montclair restaurant closed for allegedly violating order
A New Jersey restaurant accused of violating indoor dining rules at least 10 times has been shut down. New video shows a padlock around the door at Cuban Pete's in Montclair.
All SUNY students must get COVID tests before Thanksgiving break
New York's public university system is requiring students to test negative for the coronavirus before they can leave for Thanksgiving break in hopes of preventing community spread as students fan across the country. The system's 64 colleges and universities must come up with plans by Nov. 5 to test about 140,000 students within 10 days before Thanksgiving break, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras told The Associated Press on Monday. SUNY officials have planned to transition most colleges and universities to remote learning after Thanksgiving.
COVID spike brings back lockdown-style rules in Newark
The tightest restrictions we've seen in months in the New York metropolitan area are now in effect in Newark, New Jersey. That's because COVID-19 cases are spiking as they haven't since last spring, with more people hospitalized. Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25% in the city's East Ward. Citywide, the total is over 11% in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5%.
Maine has country's lowest COVID-19 infection rate: How state officials say they did it
Harboring the country's oldest population, Maine would seem like a state at high risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases. Instead, Maine has the nation's lowest COVID-19 infection rate. The state's positive test rate is averaging roughly 1.21%. For comparison, North Dakota, which has 60% of Maine's total population and with a younger average age of 35, has a rate that's more than 10 times higher. Maine's average age is 45. State officials are saying the key to a great response has been preparation and a populace willing to comply with state mandates for the good of others.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
