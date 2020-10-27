coronavirus new jersey

Montclair restaurant closed after allegedly violating indoor dining order 10 times

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey restaurant accused of violating indoor dining rules at least 10 times has been shut down.

New video shows a padlock around the door at Cuban Pete's in Montclair.

The restaurant's owner is accused of violating the governor's executive order on indoor dining.

In one incident after indoor dining was allowed to resume, police say the restaurant had 124 people inside. That's 75 more people than capacity limits allowed.

The restaurant's owner is due to attend a court hearing on the matter on November 19.

Meantime in Newark, cases are spiking. Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25 percent in the city's East Ward.

Citywide, the total is over 11% in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5%.

MORE NEWS: Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD has suspended an officer after a video posted to social media appears to show the cop using a speaker to say "Trump 2020" while on the job.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymontclairhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseyrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID spike brings back lockdown-style rules in NJ city
COVID Updates: Some states put in tough restrictions as hospitals near capacity
Indoor dining, non-essential businesses face new restrictions in Newark as COVID spikes
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
Zeta, tropical storm again, could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
10 sickened in Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats: See the states affected
SUNY students must get COVID tests before Thanksgiving break
Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly deli shooting
COVID spike brings back lockdown-style rules in NJ city
COVID Updates: Some states put in tough restrictions as hospitals near capacity
Show More
Pregnant woman found dead near Queens highway, arrest made
Day 4 of early voting in NYC, what you should know
LIRR Port Jefferson service restored after person struck
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
Amy Coney Barrett takes official constitutional oath for SCOTUS
More TOP STORIES News