Montclair restaurant closed after allegedly violating indoor dining order 10 times

New video shows a padlock around the door at Cuban Pete's in Montclair.
The restaurant's owner is accused of violating the governor's executive order on indoor dining.
In one incident after indoor dining was allowed to resume, police say the restaurant had 124 people inside. That's 75 more people than capacity limits allowed.
The restaurant's owner is due to attend a court hearing on the matter on November 19.
Meantime in Newark, cases are spiking. Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25 percent in the city's East Ward.
Citywide, the total is over 11% in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5%.
