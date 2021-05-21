Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: White House, dating apps partner in COVID vaccine push

Vaccinated users on Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo will gain access to premium content "like boosts, super likes, and super swipes" with proof of vaccination, according to the White House. Users will also be able to filter potential matches by vaccination status or book vaccination appointments through the apps.
Early in the administration, the White House surpassed the original goal of 100 million shots administered in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's presidency, ultimately more than doubling that goal by Biden's 100th day in office.
Since then, however, the average daily pace of coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. More than 160 million people -- about 48% of the US population -- have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 127 million people -- about 38% of the US population -- is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY, Brooklyn archdioceses announce capacity plans
The Archdiocese of New York is returning to full capacity in vaccinated sections of churches while reserving a socially distanced section for those who are not vaccinated, while the Brooklyn Archdiocese is returning to 100% capacity with the unvaccinated required to socially distance.
"It is a good day," said the Most Reverend Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said. "Our churches are at full capacity once again, though we continue to keep restrictions in place knowing there are people yet to be vaccinated. We are not giving up our guard and as a community, it is very important that we continue to provide the safest environment possible for all to worship."
Brooklyn and Queens churches no longer need to rope off a pew between the occupied rows, though masks are still mandatory in church for those who are not vaccinated and also recommended for everyone.
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A group of students from Rutgers held a protest Friday morning at the New Brunswick campus to speak out against the university's requirement for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. It was mostly had the appearance of a political rally, made up of mostly adults long past their college days carrying political and anti-vaccine posters. Actual Rutgers students were harder to find to speak about the school policy, but the ones we talked to were vocal, determined to avoid the vaccine.
Yankees to host 1st game with vaccinated section
The New York Yankees host their first home game with a section reserved for fully vaccinated fans when they face the Chicago White Sox Friday. The Mets first home game with a vaccinated section is set for Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. The NBA playoffs also start this weekend, with the Knicks announcing they will have 15,000 fans -- the most in the league -- when they open their series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.
The Nets open their series against the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn Saturday night, and the Barclays Center will have more seats for vaccinated than unvaccinated and will charge more for tickets in the unvaccinated section. The Islanders got a jump on all this Thursday night, with about 7,200 fans in attendance for their Game 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Nassau Coliseum.
Mask Confusion: Store face covering policies are a mess and nearly impossible to enforce
Vaccinated shoppers and workers can ditch their masks at Walmart, Target and Home Depot, except where local laws require masks in stores. At Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens and Macy's, vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks unless there are local mandates. But all employees will still need to mask up. Gap, Ulta and others, though, have not loosened their policies and are still requiring all of their customers and workers to wear masks.
NY to reward vaccinations with $20 lottery tickets
New Yorkers can get a free lottery ticket if they get vaccinated next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. Cuomo said the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That's down 43% from 216,040 as of April 12.
"If you were undecided or dubious about getting a vaccine, now you have an added bonus. Don't miss this chance," Cuomo said.
As part of the "Vax and Scratch" pilot program, if someone gets vaccinated at one of the state's 10 mass vaccination sites between May 24 and 28, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery.
